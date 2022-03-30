Epic Games is facing a lawsuit due to Fortnite: in fact, a YouTuber and choreographer Kyle Hanagami declared that the emote used in the battle royale, the one called “It’s Complicated”, it is based on one of his dance moves. The Fortnite emote was included in the game in August 2020, while the dance move that sparked the lawsuit was born in 2017. The choreographer has asked a court to have the emote removed from the game and would also like the developers to pay for the damages. It is not the first time that Epic Games has faced a lawsuit over a dance, but in this case it is different, as it is a matter of copyright, and according to Hanagami the rights belong to him.

Another emote he unleashed A lot of trouble at Epic Games’ battle royale was that of Willy the Prince of Bel Air. Yes, actor Alfonso Ribeiro took the company to court for the use of his famous Carlton Dance. But Backpack Kid did the same thing after the developers put in the Floss Dance, as Epic would use it to make money.

The thing that makes these lawsuits and the one with Hanagami different is the fact that those moves have never been removed, because despite everything, they did not hold the copyrights to request the removal of the emotes from Fortnite. While the choreographer and YouTube claimed to have them, therefore, if the thing were proved, Epic Games can not help but remove the dance.

Another possible solution could be that Epic ask the choreographer to use the ballet and pay Hanagami, so that he can keep the emote inside the game and make everyone happy: players, Epic Games and the one who appears to hold the right to the movement, Kyle Hanagami. For now, the emote remains, so use it while it remains.