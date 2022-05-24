Cut power to Control Panels inside Command Cavern is one of the Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

You will first need to patch The Imagined into a loudspeaker and collect Doomsday Control Keys before unlocking this Week 10 challenge.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock skins from the new battle pass.

Control Panel locations in Fortnite

Before you start searching for Control Panels, you must first establish a Device Uplink outside Command Cavern.



Device Uplink locations near Command Cavern.

Once you have established the Device Uplink, it’s time to cut power to Control Panels inside Command Cavern.

Even though the Control Panels appear as icons on your minimap when you get near them, you might be finding it difficult to actually spot one. This is because the three Control Panels in Command Cavern are located inside vents.

You can find the first Control Panel by climbing the first set of stairs near the southern entrance to Command Cavern and turning right. Go into the vent located in the corner of this room, near some lockers, and through the next vent opening opposite it.

To cut the Control Panel, just damage it with your pickaxe or gun.







The first Control Panel is up the stairs by the southern entrance to Command Cavern.

The second Control Panel can be found through a vent located near water, to the west of the southern entrance to Command Cavern.

Look out for the vent near some yellow cannisters by the water, then climb through it and search for the vent door with boxes behind it. Go through and hit the Control Panel on the wall to cut its power.







The second Control Panel is close to the water by the southern entrance to Command Cavern.

The third and last Control Panel is located in the northwestern area inside Command Cavern. Swim across the water and jump up onto the dock to find the vent below a nearby staircase.

Go through the vent and then look to the right for the vent door with furniture behind it. Hit the Control Panel with your pickaxe or weapon beside the slurp barrels to cut the power and clear this challenge for 23k XP.







The last Control Panel is in the northwestern area of ​​Command Cavern.

