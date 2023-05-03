













Fortnite continues to grow and is now available on Amazon Luna

Although Amazon Luna will finally offer its users access to Fortnite, We must remember that this platform, for the moment, is only available in the US, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom. To this we must add that you need to pay for the Prime subscription to have access to the content.

In addition, Fortnite It is one of the most requested video games among Amazon Luna playersso it is a great success that it reaches the catalog of this streaming platform.

The boss of this platform stated:

“We are committed to making gaming more accessible and affordable, without the need for expensive hardware,” Rausch said.

It is extremely important to highlight the expansion of video games through more accessible modalities, providing a better outlook for the development of more generous deliveries for all players in the world, or rather aiming to increase our community, with the aim of optimizing the position of the industry, allowing it to develop better projects.

What is Amazon Moon? The arrival of Fortnite to your catalog

It is a cloud video game service, It is developed and operated by Amazon, and is already part of its ecosystem of services. It has more than a hundred titles to which are added fortnite.

The platform seeks to mobilize the video game industry through truly accessible hardware.

Its main objective is that players can have fun with streaming games, that are of the best quality and through any device. In fact, it is compatible with various devices such as smart TVs, tablets, laptops, PCs, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and browsers for iPhone and Android phones. so you could play Fortnite through anyone. In addition, it is compatible with the controls of PlayStation and Xbox.

