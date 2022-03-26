Phil Spencer has been proud to partner with Epic for this humanitarian cause.

The drama that has been the war in Ukraine after the Russian invasion has not left anyone indifferent and the video game industry has also launched its response, one that has led some companies to withdraw their games from Russia and Belarus, and also to turn to all kinds of actions to help the victims of the conflict.

This has been the case with Fortnite, the popular battle royale from Epic Games launched an initiative last March 20coinciding with the premiere of Chapter 3 Season 2, to earmark net earnings from all real-money in-game purchases until next April 3. An initiative to which Xbox joinedbringing the benefits of Fortnite to their platforms.

Fortnite has already raised $70 million for UkraineThe campaign couldn’t have gotten off to a better start, raising $36 million in just 24 hours. Fortnite has shared a new update of the amount that they will allocate to Direct Aid, Unicef, the United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which already amounts to 70 million dollars.

The Xbox Boss, phil spencerhas wanted to celebrate the initiative from his personal Twitter account, being proud to be part of this aid campaign for Ukraine and praising the work of Tim Sweeneyfounder of Epic Games and Mark Rein, vice president of the company. Spencer has pointed out that he has known Sweeney and Rein for almost two decades and has confessed to feeling great about “the role they play in the industry Today”.

More about: Fortnite, Phil Spencer, Ukraine, Xbox, War and Russia.