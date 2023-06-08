













Fortnite confirms the arrival of Optimus Prime and more characters from the new battle pass | EarthGamer

In addition to Optimus Prime, Fortnite unveiled three other skins from the new season. These are a girl in shorts and claws, a kind of robot with big nails, and Meowscles with long hair and a tiger outfit. This all seems to be in keeping with the wild theme of the following season.

Although it was not revealed how to get Optimus Prime, there are leaks that indicate that it will be the reward of level 100. So fans who want it will have to play as much as possible to piece together all that juicy experience. Fortunately we will have other pretty striking skins to entertain us on the road.

The next season of Fortnite will start on June 9. If the level 100 thing for Optimus Prime turns out to be true, then you don’t want to miss out on playing the game from the get-go. Do you think that in the future we will have another member of the autobots or the decepticons?

What do we know about the next season of Fortnite?

For now, not much is known about the next season of Fortnite outside of its name and the appearance of the map. This new phase will be known as Wilds and apparently it will put us in lush forests full of ruins. Which gives it an air of adventure and exploration.

Source: SHIINA

The gameplay is what has remained the most airtight so far. However, it has already been announced that during the Summer Game Fest we will have our first look at it.. So don’t miss this event on June 8 to learn about the new mechanics that Epic Games is preparing.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.