The second season of Fortnite Festival will feature several Lasy Gaga songs as jam tracks. Players will be able to enjoy and interpret them in a setting inspired by Chromatica. Here we leave you the entire list of songs.

Lady Gaga – Applause

Lady Gaga – Bloody Mary

Lady Gaga – Born This Way

Lady Gaga – The Edge of Glory

Lady Gaga ft. Colby O'Donis – Just Dance

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Lady Gaga – Stupid Love

Lady Gaga – Poker Face

Throughout this season Fortnite Festival We will also find Lady Gaga things in the item store. These include Gaga's Chromatica Armor Outfit, Chromatica Bass, Chromatica Microphone, Stupid Love Improv Track, and Tempest Emote. Will they buy them?

What rewards will there be at Fortnite Festival?

From February 22 to April 22, players of Fortnite Festival They will be able to complete the free reward journey or unlock the premium one. For just 1,800 bucks, you will have the opportunity to unlock a series of unique rewards. Also related to Lady Gaga.

Source: Epic Games

These rewards are: Lady Gaga's exclusive song, Poker Facethe Enigmatic Gaga outfit and chromatic-themed instrumentsto. All inspired by the multi-award-winning artist's 2022 tour, Chromatica Ball. Are you ready to become little monsters?

