The official Fornite accounts on social networks began to confirm the return to chapter 1. This with an image of the battle bus as it was at that time. It is also confirmed that the name of the new season will be O.G.. In reference to the fact that we return to the classic.

In addition, some influencers on social networks shared videos showing iconic objects from the battle royale. This as a way of promotion, since they are objects that older players will remember. It seems that it will be a celebration of its past.

There is still one week left in the current Fortnite season. So those who haven’t finished their Battle Pass will want to do so as soon as they can. Perhaps as the new season gets closer, they will give us more details about this return. Do you miss the map from chapter 1?

What do we know about the next season of Fortnite?

In addition to the name, some rumors and leaks already give us an idea of ​​what to expect next season of Fortnite. To start, we will be back on the map from chapter 1. The best thing is that we can also enjoy it in zero construction mode.

Source: Epic Games

Some rumors indicate that the newest weapons of recent seasons will be left behind. Instead we will go back to using those from the beginning of the title which were simpler. Although Epic may have some surprises up its sleeve. Will they play next season?

