













Fortnite confirms collaboration with Star Wars and reveals Anakin Skywalker skin

fortnite It previously released characters like Kylo Ren, Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, Darth Vader, and Han Solo, but now we’re waiting for the special Anakin Skywalker skin.

This new skin of fortnite is scheduled to come out on May 2, 2023. It seems that it will have nuances that will allow us to recognize Anakin Skywalker particularly with his delivery of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

The Anakin of Fortnite It will arrive equipped with the iconic blue lightsaber, but will have an extra one. He will wield one, while the other will rest on his hip belt.

Besides, her appearance was billed as “quite an experience”, so we can expect more than the basics for its release. On the other hand, there are rumors of a couple more skins but the identity of the bearers is not revealed. fortnite has a few surprises in store for fans, we’ll have to wait and see what it’s all about.

Source: Epic Games

Once again we will have an irresistible character for the battles in fortnite.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: Load Weights

Xbox Series X/S: 140GB / 44GB

PS5: 148GB

PC: 155GB

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It was released on April 28, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Microsoft Windows.

