In this video we can appreciate the iconic characters of Fortnite making silhouettes with their minuses on a Mega City wall, simulating the creation of curses from Megumi Fishiguro. From there we see how the wall is broken and the protagonists of the series appear.

If everything goes as shown in this preview, we will have Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki and Satoru Gojo in the Epic Games Battle Royale. In the video it is also possible to see that the characters make their characteristic poses, so with a bit of luck, those would be our emotes.

Source: Epic Games

We must also consider that it is necessary to see all the objects that could be added, you know, retro backpacks, pickaxes and the gliders with which you descend from the bus when a game begins.

With a bit of luck, surely we will also have a loading screen with an image of the series and so on. Let’s not rule out that missions will come to unlock some graffiti or whatever.

Source: Epic Games

How do you cancel a Fortnite Club subscription?

club of Fortnite is a very worthy option that gives you access to more exclusive in-game content from Epic Games. You have a bit of everything and many pay for it because they receive their investment back from the battle pass. But in the event that for a very specific reason they cannot continue paying it, how do you cancel the Fortnite Club subscription?

From Xbox You have to go to settings, account, subscriptions and there you will see the option to renew the subscription. These steps can also be done from your PC. In PlayStation You must go to settings, then users and accounts, in accounts you must select payments and subscriptions, then games and services, from there you choose Fortnite and deactivate automatic renewal.

In nintendoswitch you must go to the eShop, then choose your account icon in the upper right corner of the screen, choose subscriptions, find the one of fortnite club.

Remember that this subscription brings a good number of benefits so that your gaming experience is unique and tailored to your needs.

