The new season of the Battle Royale of Epic Games, Fortnite, is just around the corner and starts in the early hours of March 10, 2023. One of the loudest rumors about the upcoming update was related to the collaboration of Attack on TitanHowever, this is already a fact.

In a tweet published by the official account of Fortnite you can see the silhouette of Eren from Attack on Titan with the theme of the new season and the legend of “there is more to explore beyond the walls”.

Also in the distance it is possible to appreciate the figure of a huge samurai that could well be a titan of shingeki no kyojin and that is going to make the fans much more excited. That is where the topic of why this next season is called Mega should come from.

Source: Epic Games

An additional detail is that we can see a Kaiju in the highest part of a building, just like Godzilla does in the city of Tokyo in Japan. The whole scenario sounds like it will take place with huge structures and lots of exploration.

For now, all that remains is to wait for Epic Games reveal more information about what awaits us in this new season for Fortnite which is about to start. Surely everything will be revealed as soon as the season begins and the players who are in Europe at a decent time will start playing immediately.

Are you excited about the collaboration with Attack on Titan? Does the new trailer grab your attention?