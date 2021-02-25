Today was held the State of Play by Sony with many novelties dedicated to Playstation 5, including an improvement for Final Fantasy VII Remake, leveling up everything you can imagine in the graphic section, including textures.

As well as an extra chapter dedicated to Yuffie. As if this were not enough, the official account of Final fantasy in Twitter ad two new titles that will soon arrive on mobile phones this 2021 Y 2022.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier: Square Enix’s Battle Royale Proposal

The first game announced for mobile phones, and the one that most surprised the community, was Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier: a battle royale set in Midgar prior to the events of FFVII. As a SOLDIER candidate you must use all your skills in a battle for your survival.

Available for ios Y Android It will be launched in 2021, even without an exact date, so we will have to follow the official social networks of Square enix.

The gameplay is what you might expect from a mobile battle royale, although seasoned with all the peculiarities of the world of Final fantasy, something that makes it feel much more familiar (and complex).

It’s definitely something fans of this franchise are going to want to try, and who knows, it could be the introduction to this genre for many who have resisted for years. Are you going to say no to a Final fantasy?

Relive the nostalgia of FF VII without missing any of the original story

The second announcement revealed another mobile title under the name of Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, which will be available until 2022.

Structured like chapters, this single-player covers the entirety of the timeline of Final Fantasy VII, including events from the original game as well as other compilation titles from FFVII.

In this case, we go back to the origins, and it will surely fill you with nostalgia when looking at the graphics, although now running much more fluidly and on next-generation mobiles.

Without a doubt, today was a great day for the followers of Final fantasy and mobile games. Which of the two will you give a chance to? Let us know in the comments.



