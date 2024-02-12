In the last few hours there have been several rumors about Fortnite, the popular third-person shooter from Epic Games, famous for its crossovers with character skins taken from other successful franchises. In recent times we have seen the arrival of icons such as Solid Snake and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and now Fortnite would be about to welcome new heroes from different worlds, thanks also to a multi-million dollar agreement with Marvel's parent company, Disney.

According to what was reported by several insiders and then poured onto social media, Epic Games intends to accelerate collaborations in the coming months. Among the names that emerged, stand out characters from the One Piece universe, Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man, He-Man and Skeletor, along with figures from DC Comics such as Peacemaker and Robin, heroes from the X-Men including Magneto, Colossus and Cyclops, The Fantastic Four, and a collaboration with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

The hypothesis of seeing Marvel characters join the world of Fortnite is not surprising, given the announcement of a partnership between Epic and Disney for the creation of an “entertainment universe”. The two companies have already collaborated in the past, bringing crossovers linked to Star Wars and Marvel's Avengers to Fortnite. The recent collaboration between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth also suggests that Square Enix may be interested in further promoting Rebirth, coinciding with its launch scheduled for February 29th.

Although there is still no official confirmation from Epic Games regarding these collaborations, it is known that many Fortnite innovations are revealed in advance through datamining. Usually, only last-minute licensing issues can prevent these collaborations from happening. The past has shown that the temporal logic of Fortnite collaborations is often unpredictable, as demonstrated by the launch of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins six months after the release of the last film.