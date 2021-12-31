Fortnite as usual it turns out to be an almost inexhaustible source of content, and date Cobra Kai season 4 release on Netflix, Epic Games has decided to pay homage to the series by including dedicated skins in his game. For the occasion, in fact, themed objects will be proposed, so that you can transform your virtual avatar into one of the fighters seen on the small screen, as happened with the recent Spider-Man.

The homage that the series has had (here you can find our review) inside Fortnite there are a total of 10 skins, 5 from male and 5 from female. As mentioned above, you can dress up your avatar as one of the members of the three dojos seen within the Netflix show: Eagle Fang, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai.

As you can see from the photo, the outfit consists of kimonos from the reference school, while if you buy the bundle of Cobra Kai Gear will also add some themed items to the skins like little Cobra’s Curse and more. However, it is fair to warn of the presence of the Crane Kick emote: your character will perform the iconic move of the Crane, which as historical fans will know was the emblem of the end of the first film.

Information on the matter Fortnite and Cobra Kai end here for today, we also remind you that the game is not new to this kind of collaborations, just think of Boba Fett, Doom Slayer and many other historical characters of pop culture.