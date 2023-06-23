Ciri and Yennefer in their versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt they arrived today Fortnite. Players will be able to obtain their own costumes and a number of themed items in the shop, with some extras also available for free by completing specific activities.

Specifically in the Fortnite shop, you can buy the costume by Ciri, which also includes the “Zireael” back bling, the “Zireal Sword” pickaxe and the “Basilisk” hang glider. Yenner’s bundle, on the other hand, in addition to the costume includes the “Bird Skull” decorative back, the “Yennefer’s Megascope” pickaxe and the Black Wings emote.

In partnership with Team Unite, Epic Games also offers two The Witcher themed islands. The first is called “Ciri’s Escape” and sees Cirilla escaping from White Frost. It is available under the island code 2776-4034-8400. In “Yennefer’s Battleground”, however, we will have to fight our way through a battlefield using swords, bows and magic. It is available under stock number 2862-9616-5689.

Both islands will be available until July 5 at 02:00 ET. By completing them you will receive the following rewards: