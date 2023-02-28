Hypex, a content creator from Fortniteused the AI ​​service Chat GPT to decode a encrypted message of the game from Epic Games, which turned out to be a preview of the new season.

The encrypted message in question was a number series posted by the official Fortnite Twitter account: “3 18 1 3 11 20 8 5 3 15 4 5”. After the numbers, the start of maintenance for the next update was communicated.

Shortly after the publication of the Tweet, Hypex announced that ChatGPT managed to decode the numbers, which hid the message “CRACK THE CODE”, relating to the Most Wanted Event of Fortnite, focused on the theme of thieves and related items and skins, which should be launched on March 8th.

ChatGPT solved the problem by applying a simple cipher, whereby each number is replaced by a letter in ascending order (1 – a, 2 – b, 3 – c, and so on). Once this was done, it was not difficult for him to obtain the mysterious phrase. Of course, in doing so he has deprived many of the pleasure of thinking about it, but what can you do about it?