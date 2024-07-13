As scheduled Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite will begin on Friday, August 16, 2024, although the exact time is not known. Season 5 of the Festival will begin on that same day.

Many are wondering what to expect from this new wave of content. Although official information is scarce, there are certain indications that anticipate what can be expected; there will be good contributions from the world of music.

Thanks to what was revealed by Epic Games it is already known that Fortnite will receive content related to Billie Eilish and Metallica in Fortnite Festivaland that there will be a related car. This will also apply in part to the Battle Royale; Colombian superstar Karol G will also enter the scene.

We Recommend: Fortnite is reportedly close to returning to iOS devices.

Chapter 5 Season 4 is expected to see the second wave of Marvel-themed content. What characters can players expect?

Fountain: Epic Games.

Based on Marvel art related to Fortnitewhich features Doctor Doom, it can be expected that this means that members of the Fantastic Four will also appear. A movie about them is in the works and this collaboration would be part of its promotion.

But according to an insider, Hypex, we can also expect a new version of Wolverine’s claws. That would be very much in keeping with the movie. Deadpool & Wolverine.

Some Upcoming Fortnite CH5 Season 4 Items ‼️ • Dual SMG

• Anvil Launcher V2

• Super Launch Pad

• Wolverine’s Claws

• Striker Burst Rifle V2 pic.twitter.com/XZy0uXuvls — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 11, 2024

There are also rumors about the content that will arrive with Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite. Multiple sources claim that Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise will be making his debut at Fortnitemares.

Fountain: Twitter.

Something that can also be expected is a collaboration with NASCAR with both Rocket League as Rocket Racing; perhaps some of this content will make its way to Battle Royale. We’ll find out in a few weeks.

Apart from Fortnite We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.