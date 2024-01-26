Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 it could be introduced by earthquakes: this is what was revealed in a new leak from HYPEX, a well-known data miner and leaker who in this case is sharing information discovered by the data miner SpushFNBR (who writes in Spanish).

The tweet below, we point out, also reports an image that however comes from an old version of Fortnite. This is not content from Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: it is for illustrative purposes only. It is not certain that cracks will appear in the ground as has already happened in the past.

However, that's not all, because according to dataminers an old character could return: Midas, which received some tweaks within the most recent update. This activity has rightly made fans suspicious. One hypothesis is that Midas will take control of the yacht already present on the map.