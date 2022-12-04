With the launch of Chapter 4 now Fortnite Battle Royale use theUnreal Engine 5.1integrating some latest generation features such as Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Map and Temporal Super Resolution, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and cloud gaming platforms.

So in addition to the new map, Battle Pass, motorcycles and crossover characters such as Hulk and Geral of Rivia, the new version of Epic Games’ free-to-play battle royale sports an even more advanced graphic sector. A post on the official Fortnite website offers an overview of the latest technologies introduced:

Nanite

Nanite offers highly detailed architectural geometry. Specifically, buildings are rendered with millions of polygons in real time, and every single brick, stone, plank, and wall molding is modeled.



Even the natural landscapes are at a very high level of detail. A single tree has approximately 300,000 polygons and every stone, flower and blade of grass is modeled.

Lumens

Reflections made with Lumen are rendered with high quality ray traced on glossy materials and water.



In addition, Lumen realizes real-time global illumination at 60 FPS. You’ll see beautiful interiors with indirect lighting, as well as characters that react to the lighting of their surroundings (for example, a red carpet can make your costume glow red by indirect light). Additionally, costumes with emissive (that is, glowing) qualities scatter light onto nearby objects and surfaces.

Virtual Shadow Map

The Virtual Shadow Maps, or virtual maps of the shadows, allow you to render shadows with very high detail. Every brick, leaf and molded detail will cast a shadow, and the character’s own shadow is extremely accurate. This means things like hats and other small character details will also cast shadows.

Temporal Super Resolution (TSR)

Temporal Super Resolution, or Temporal Super Resolution, replaces Temporal Anti-Aliasing in Fortnite and allows you to obtain high quality images with a high frame rate.

Below you will find a gallery that showcases the new Fortnite graphics.

As mentioned at the beginning, for hours the new features of Unreal Engine 5.1 have been available on current generation PCs and consoles, but provided that some conditions.

Regarding PS5, Xbox Series X and S in order for Nanite, Virtual Shadow Map and Temporal Super Resolution to be available it is necessary to ensure that the “120 FPS mode” is disabled in the graphics settings.

On PC, however, there are gods minimum and recommended requirementswhich we report below:

Minimum

GPUs : Maxwell generation Nvidia cards or higher, GCN generation AMD cards or higher

: Maxwell generation Nvidia cards or higher, GCN generation AMD cards or higher Latest graphics drivers

Operating system : Windows 10 version 1909.1350 or higher with support for DirectX 12 Agility SDK or Windows 11

: Windows 10 version 1909.1350 or higher with support for DirectX 12 Agility SDK or Windows 11 DirectX: version 12

Recommended