Fortnite is undoubtedly one of the most popular games in the world: collaborations with international brands and personalities, together with a young and stimulating gameplay has meant that this battle royale won the hearts of the players.

We have now reached the fourth “chapter” of Fortnite and the season 2 it can’t be very far. This is because the current season has one precise end date: March 10, 2023. We can therefore realistically expect a new season to arrive at the beginning of the spring month.

The CEO of Epic Games Sweeneyknown for his cryptic and surprising tweets regarding new details on the company’s flagship title, has not made any statements about it for the moment.

Let’s not forget, however, the tweets by Sweeney dating back to January 1, where he announces his arrival on an unexpected platform. Which Announcements are they boiling now in the pot of Epic Games?

