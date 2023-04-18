Season 2 of Chapter 4 of Fortnite has been available for not too long, but it seems that Epic Games is already starting to lay the foundations for the Season 3. According to a dataminer, the contents for now entered in the battle royale code help to guess what the next season’s theme: the desert or the tropics.

The dataminer in question is Wenso and, based on what has been indicated, he found within the Fortnite update 24.20 files related to palm trees and cacti created specifically for Season 4 (therefore not visible in the game, for now). Also, based on some skins that were already known to be in the works, it’s believable that Season 3 will be based on either a desert or tropical theme.

Of course it’s only one guess. The datamining information is probably correct, but it is possible that the leaker’s idea of ​​the situation is incorrect. After all, there is still a little bit left before the new season, so it is possible that other information will emerge that will change the mind of the Fortnite experts.

There Chapter 4 Season 3 release date of Fortnite should be placed in June 2023, so it would make sense that the theme was somehow related to summer or heat. The desert and the tropics are therefore a sensible assumption. We repeat, however, that for now there is no official confirmation.

We’ll have to wait for announcements by Epic Games before reaching any definitive conclusions.

Finally, we remind you that the v24.20 update introduced Eren, Mikasa and Levi from The Attack of the Giants.