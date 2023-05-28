Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season 3 could accommodate Optimus Prime from Transformers like character special, based on what was reported by the well-known leaker HYPEX in the past few hours, thus introducing a very particular skin to the various possibilities of the Epic Games game.

It all starts from an image leaked online by HYPEX, considered a rather reliable leaker regarding Fortnite in particular, which has successfully anticipated several other additions previously seen in the Epic games game. You can find the picture at this addressand the presence of Optimus Prime is evident.

Despite not exactly spot on proportions, the leader of the Autobots seems destined to enter Fortnite as a playable character, with a design rather close to the classic one, rather than the one used in the films, but with an interpretation that is still particular.

The image in question seems to refer to a loading screen, in which Optimus Prime appears in the company of other characters. What stands out from the image in question, however, is also the scenario: it seems to be one jungle lush, which could also be a feature of the next season of Fortnite.

The arrival of Optimus Prime should also be near, considering that the release dateagain according to the leaker in question, it would be June 9, 2023, which is the date on which the current Season 2 is expected to end. In the meantime, Fortnite has been updated to v24.40, with Ranking Mode for Battle Royale and Zero Buildings.