Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 it shows with the cinematic launch trailerwhich once again is a real show, capable of fielding sequences that closely resemble Ready Player One and cite the classic Japanese animated film Akira.

Therefore, if in the launch trailer of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 there was Eren, the main character of The attack of the Giants come back to this too video to launch together with the others in a wild grinding of the pipes that cross MEGA City.

It’s a real shower of content, the one told in the trailer: entire portions of the city fall from the sky, hooking to the ground like tetrominoes, while the characters of the new season run on motorbikes through the streets and others also arrive from above.

Once on the ground, the clash is inevitable, which however is only announced in the video: we will be able to experience it firsthand by playing Fortnite.