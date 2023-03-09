Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: MEGA shows itself in a new introductory trailerwhich for the moment confirms much of the information leaked so far as new skins and the new setting unedited, inspired by a Tokyo of the future.

While waiting for the cinematic trailer that will arrive tonight, in correspondence with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, meanwhile, several confirmations arrive from this introductory video, at least as regards the new unpublished contents.

Meanwhile, there is official confirmation on the name MEGA, which had already emerged in recent days, but not only, because various upcoming contents are finally seen more clearly.

The elements that had previously leaked on the new Battle Pass are therefore confirmed, including a series of new skins that seem to be in keeping with the particular setting that will be introduced this season. It is a sort of futuristic metropolis, which seems to recall a sort of sci-fi version of Tokyo, given the references to Japan.

In the past few hours, Eren’s skin from The Attack of the Giants for the Battle Pass has also been confirmed, within the new collaboration that has been talked about for some time now in the corridor rumors, even if this is not visible in this trailer.

Among other things, we see motorcycles, samurai armor, anthropomorphic rabbit costumes and a real city available to players within this new Season, which will start tomorrow morning. 10 March 2022, at 8:00.