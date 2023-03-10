Epic Games has released the spectacular launch trailer Of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2which among other things sees the presence of Erenone of the protagonists of The attack of the Giantswhich launches between the buildings using the iconic three-dimensional maneuvering equipment.

After the official mega trailer of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, here are some sequences of gameplay which provide a taste of what awaits us with the new update of the famous battle royale, available starting today.

Capable of grossing more than $9 billion in its first two years, Fortnite continues to keep millions of players interested thanks to intense post-launch support, with its new content and collaborations.

The one with The Attack of the Giants, which will see the release of the last episodes of the Final Season in the autumn, was revealed by a leak and later confirmed by Epic Games.