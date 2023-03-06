Clues continue to emerge about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2with a can first name of the new Season and some information regarding collaborations, characters and settings that could arrive among the new contents.

The launch of the new Battle Pass is scheduled forMarch 8, 2023therefore it doesn’t take long to find out what it is, but in the meantime several clues are already emerging even if at the moment there are no official communications.

The reliable leaker HYPEX, a regular source of information on Fortnite through Twitter, has meanwhile shown what appears to be the logo of the new Season, which appears to be titled “MEGA”written in the Japanese syllabic alphabet katakana.

Another detail that has recently emerged, from the same source, appears to be a new one futuristic themed settingwhich could have to do with a sort of “Neo Tokyo” or in any case a sci-fi interpretation of a Japanese city, always within the Japanese theme that seems to be prevailing.

Among the collaborations that have emerged in the rumor mill is The attack of the Giants, with Eren Jaeger who seems to be the protagonist of one of the skins expected to arrive with the new Battle Pass. Among the various interesting and now rather insistent rumors there is also the possibility of a first-person mode arriving within Season 2, perhaps already at the beginning of this one, therefore in the next few days.