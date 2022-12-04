Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 starts today, December 4, 2022, as soon as the servers will be active again during the day, but in the meantime we can have a more detailed view of the new features foreseen with this gameplay trailers which displays various features such as the map, bikes, some characters and various game situations.

As we saw in the first presentation cinematic trailer, Fortnite Chapter 4 introduced a new map, which came at the end of the Fracture event that concluded Chapter 3.

This is obviously the main novelty introduced in this new chapter, but it is certainly not the only one, as we can see in the new gameplay trailer.

Between location new ones introduced with the revamped map we find The Citadel, dominated by the castle “L’Atemporale”, the apparently peaceful medieval-style Piazza Incudine, the fortified Batione Brutale, and the wide Delirious Expanses, which reserve different possibilities for encounters / clashes.

Among the new prominent features is the presence of motorbikes, which can be used as vehicles and are decidedly fast and agile, able to run on different types of terrain and allow movement with jumps and other stunts. Of course a new one is coming Battle Passeswhich will contain 8 unlockable characters, V-Bucks and a lot of cosmetic items.

Between unlockable characters there are various cross-over protagonists such as Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher, the Doomslayer of DOOM, Hulk and also others among which should be the youtuber Mr. Beast and references to My Hero Academia, waiting to know more.

Other innovations concern the weaponsfor which there are numerous new introductions within Fortnite Chapter 4: among these there are two new types of shotguns and other new elements, including exotic and mythical objects, sold by NPCs or obtained by defeating particular enemies.

Among the novelties we note the presence of the Kinetic Mineral to carry out the crafting of objects and equipment, as well as a new system of improvements through the Reality Optimizers, which allow for enhancements with the unlocking of perks capable of giving advantages in combat. Find all the information in this page dedicated to the features of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1waiting for the servers to open which should take place today in the late morning.