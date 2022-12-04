Chapter 4 Season 1 Fortnite It is already available and among its novelties there are not only new weapons and a map but also the Reality Augments or increases. The latter are the equivalent of the perks or improvements that exist in other games.

It is in this way that they allow to change the flow of a combat in favor of the player. Within this Battle Royale there are many similar bonuses and each one has different effects.

As revealed by Epic Games before each encounter, the player will have the option to choose two random increases in Fortnite. The longer the participant manages to survive, the more of them they can receive.

This is how they will remain present until the end of the game. But as expected they cannot move to the next one. What to do if we do not like the increases? Well, it is possible to try again to obtain others.

The problem is that you are only allowed to do it once for free; the one that follows has a cost. Each roll is 100 gold bars, so it’s something to keep in mind.

Like other types of collections within Fortnite boosts have their own tab in the game interface. This is how you can consult the discoveries so far.

Epic Games will add new ones over the weeks and months; you have to keep an eye out.

What augmentations debut in Chapter 4 Season 1 of Fortnite?

The list of increases Fortnite corresponding to Chapter 4 Season 1 discovered so far with their respective effects is as follows:

– Aerialist – It is possible to redeploy the glider for the rest of the game.

– Bloodhound – Enemies hit with the sniper rifle or archery are marked for a while.

– Bow Specialist – Bow reloading is faster and arrows regenerate over time.

– Bush Warrior – It is possible to regenerate partial health and shields by being inside large foliage.

– Chug Gunner – The player is given a Chug Cannon.

– Demolition Munitions – Those objects that are destroyed can leave explosives in their place; it does not happen with the structures created by the player.

– First Assault – The first bullet from the assault rifle magazine deals additional damage.

– Forecast – It is always possible to see the next storm circle.

– Jelly Angler – The player is given a fishing rod; it can be fished anywhere but only jellyfish can be found.

– Light Fingers – Causes weapons that use Light Ammo to reload faster.

– Mechanical Archer – The player gets a Mechanical Explosive Bow and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

That’s a lot of magnifications for Fortnite but there is still more and you can see them below. Some are very useful to get the most out of the games:

– More Parkour – Energy can briefly regenerate after knocking down or jumping.

– Party Time – It is possible to earn Balloons over time.

– Pistol Amp – Pistols increase the size of their magazine.

– Rifle Recycle – Weapons that use medium ammo have a chance to not finish it.

– Rushing Reload – Rushing will slowly reload the equipped shotgun.

– Soaring Sprints – While running you will be able to jump much higher and with less gravity.

– Splash Medic – It is possible to find Chug Splash by opening each container.

– Storm Mark – Changing the storm causes you to ping very close enemies in the area for a short period.

– Supercharged – Vehicles will not consume fuel and health will be higher.

– Tactical Armory – Grants a Rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun.

– Tricked Out – Entering a car or truck applies Chonkers and Cow Catcher to it.

In addition to Fortnite We have more video game information at EarthGamer.