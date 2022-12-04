After a season finale that had you playing a 45-minute event in which you had to collect spheres and rebuild an island, chapter 4 of Fortnite which brings several surprises, including the use of Unreal Engine 5.

Now, what kind of improvements are coming for the first season of Fortnite Chapter 4?

New Island: A new island was formed. The new locations include a mighty castle called The Citadel, a Brutal Stronghold nestled in the snowy mountains, vast farmlands on Grand Farms, and much more.

Augmented Skills: During the game you will have the random option of two Reality Augments to customize your game. The longer you stay, the more Reality Augments you will gather. Some improvements are; Light Fingers, makes your light ammo weapons reload faster; Acrobat, allows you to redeploy the glider for the rest of the game.

New Battle Pass: From the start you will unlock Selene the "star of the show". Then you'll get Doom Slayer, The Eternal, and more. Later in the season, you will be able to unlock the Monster Hunter for Hire, Geralt of Rivia.

Unreal Engine 5 in Fortnite

It is worth noting that Fortnite now will use Unreal Engine 5.1 and adds some very special visual features such as the use of Nanite, Lumen, virtual shadow maps and super temporal resolution.

Source: Eppic Games

To this we must add that Fortnite is on PlayStation, Xbox, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now consoles. They still haven’t told us how Midoriya from My Hero Academia will be added or if it will be an outfit you should buy.

We will be aware of everything that is announced in the coming months and of all the missions that you should not stop doing.

Excited for this new chapter in Epic Games Battle Royale?