Fortnite Chapter 4 starts from today, December 4, 2022with the new map of the Epic Games game available for a completely new experience, visible in the cinematic trailer presentation below.

Following the Fracture event at the end of Chapter 3, which led to a sort of cataclysm generated by the herald, the map was indeed fractured, decomposed and reassembled in a new form, as can be seen in the video.

At the end of the operation, the players are presented with a substantially new map, even if formed by a general redistribution of the characteristic elements of the first one.

The new map therefore presents many news to discover and substantially modifies the gaming experience, inserting new reference points and modifying the arrangement of the different biomes, thus forcing you to go back to learning their characteristics as if it were a new game, according to the classic style of the various Fortnite chapters .

Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4 is also characterized by the presence of some characters exceptional guests who will be special guests of the game: among these we find Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher, the Doomslayer of DOOM, Hulk from Marvel comics and also the popular youtuber Mr. Beast, waiting to know the other initiatives that will come from this relaunch global Fortnite. After the interruptions due to maintenance work, the game servers will therefore be active with the new map starting today, December 4, 2022.