The Fortnite Championship Series will take place in the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. If you plan to make the trip to the old continent, we will tell you that the sale of tickets has already started and that it will be carried out as follows.

The tickets for the Fortnite Championship Series are available in 1-day tickets or weekend tickets (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) for fans who want to attend. Day passes are $40-$70, while weekend tickets are $70-$100.

This will be a good opportunity for you to encourage yourself to see the best battle royale players of Epic Games who will be looking for a place in the history of this young competition that is gaining more followers every day.

It’s worth noting that the rules for these tournaments have slight differences to online play, especially since there’s usually a certain amount of scoring for survivors and another for those who do a good amount of elimination. Even, there are many banned weapons and adjusted skills.

Do you want to compete in the Fortnite Championship Series?

It seems that it is impossible to participate in the Fortnite Championship SeriesHowever, if you have the level of competition and you already master casual games, the ideal is to take a tour of the competitive games that the platform already offers.

The point is that, there they already ask you for a certain level of play, to have many games in Arena mode. It is a process that requires a certain regularity, the same that you put into games with your friends, but in a much more controlled and competitive environment.

At the time of writing this note, there is Console Champions Cup which takes place from May 23 to 26 and you need to achieve Platinum I classification. If you enter and win, you can take part of the $250,000 in prizes. Technically it is to enter “compete” in the game menu and you are already on the other side.

Are you going to enter?