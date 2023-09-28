Epic Games has presented a new initiative related to Fortnite: one celebration of women which will take place until October 9, 2023. This party includes a variety of rewards and exclusive content. Let’s see the details.

First of all, starting tomorrow – Friday 29 September 2023 – and until 9 October the following will be available in the Item Shop free elements:

Exploded Heart emote

Heart of the winner spray

Hearts emoticon

Reinvention coverage

banner icon

Furthermore, the Icon Radio is active until October 17 and will “broadcast female artists on our Celebrate Women 2023 Icon Radio station. MsAshRocks, an active member of our community and content creator, will delight you with motivational songs from the best artists.”