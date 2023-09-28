Epic Games has presented a new initiative related to Fortnite: one celebration of women which will take place until October 9, 2023. This party includes a variety of rewards and exclusive content. Let’s see the details.
First of all, starting tomorrow – Friday 29 September 2023 – and until 9 October the following will be available in the Item Shop free elements:
- Exploded Heart emote
- Heart of the winner spray
- Hearts emoticon
- Reinvention coverage
- banner icon
Furthermore, the Icon Radio is active until October 17 and will “broadcast female artists on our Celebrate Women 2023 Icon Radio station. MsAshRocks, an active member of our community and content creator, will delight you with motivational songs from the best artists.”
The Islands created by women
However, it doesn’t end there, because Epic Games is highlighting some Islands created by women. In the category Not to be missed it will be possible to find all these creations:
- Gungame Duo by CaiyaRose – 9441-5779-4978
- YOUTUBER TYCOON 🔴 by thegirlsstudio – 4961-0181-4439
- CHOPPA BASE WARS TYCOON by HannahLouGM – 0951-1597-5424
- The Creative Museum at Starlighthay – 5930-9705-5290
- 🏢 Office Tower Prop Hunt 🏢 by EsmeeSays – 0159-7397-8386
- The Beach Prop Hunt by Anais – 2355-5426-1194
- Ender’s CRABBY 🦀 – 9477-1753-1662
Finally, we remind you that Ahsoka Tano is available in the Battle Pass.
