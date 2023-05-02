













Fortnite celebrates Star Wars Day with a mini battle pass to bring out Darth Maul and a clone | EarthGamer

The mini battle pass Fortnite It lets you unlock the clone trooper at no cost, after completing some challenges. If you pay 1000 bucks, then you can also unlock Darth Maul for doing the same challenges. Not to mention, you’ll get more styles for the clone trooper armor.

In addition to this pair of skins, those of Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala arrive at the object store. Each of them has a cost of 1500 bucks. So if you are a fan of the galactic saga you collect the skins in the battle royale, do not forget to buy them before they are gone.

We recommend you: Fortnite would be about to announce collaboration with LEGO

The joint event Fortnite and Star Warsas well as its missions, will be available until May 23. So don’t waste a moment to get all the free cosmetics and rewards of this time. See you on the island?

What else did you add with the Fortnite and Star Wars event?

Of course the skins and missions of Star Wars they were not the only thing that came to Fortnite. The iconic rifles of the franchise also returned, as well as lightsabers to deal high damage to enemies. You can find these in different parts of the map and in the special chests of the celebration.

Source: Epic Games

You also have the chance to meet Obi-Wan, Anakin and Darth Maul as NPCs on the battlefield. Talking to them will allow you to use different force powers such as pull and throw. So you could become a real jedi master to achieve the victory royale. What do you think of this collaboration?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.