The most romantic time of the year has arrived. February 14 is approaching and, despite the distance, Fortnite offers you an option for you to enjoy Valentine’s Day in the company of the duo of your life.

Starting this Monday, February 8, you can get into the event Wild Hearts to celebrate the Day of Love and Friendship. This special event of Fortnite will feature a new tournament, creator challenges, the return of paper models, new romantic outfits in the Item Shop, and much more.

One of the first events of this special time will be the Wild Hearts CupIn which you can join in with your duo to obtain the Amorosa outfit before it is available in the Item Shop.

The Cup will start on February 9 in Fortnite and all participating duos will have up to three hours to play a total of 10 games. The teams that obtain the highest number of points in each region will receive this special costume and the retro backpack ‘exploding heart’.

Valentine’s Day is better lived in Fortnite

The tournament won’t be the only thing special in Wild Hearts. From February 10-17, you can also team up with your favorite Creators to help them earn points and complete unique challenges to earn rewards from Epic games.

On the other hand, if what you want is to spend a quiet and romantic moment, the creative mode will offer an ideal space for lovers. From February 9 to 16, you will be greeted with a special Valentine’s Day decoration, so Fortnite It will be ideal to spend with your partner.

Continuing with the festivities, you will also have the opportunity to receive new costumes inspired by this celebration, not only that of Loving, but also those of past years.

Not only will you be able to dress for the occasion within the game, but you will also be able to visit the cosplays page from Fortnite to download and print costumes and paper figures from the event Wild Hearts. Thus, you can have in your hands the Wild, Thorny and Heartbreaker costumes.

Finally, Fish Stick He needs your help to have an ideal date, so starting on February 11, you can take special missions to receive XP and discover the true meaning of Valentine’s Day.

