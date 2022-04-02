Season 2 of Chapter 3 of Fortnitecalled Rebellionbrought with him a new Battle Pass full of new skins, including that of the Marvel Doctor Strange character, but the most surprising novelty was the removal of constructions from the game.

As expected, this change was short-lived given that Epic Gamesthrough the official social profiles of Fortniterevealed that the buildings are back in the famous battle royale, this together with theintroduction of a new modality. You can find the official announcement of the return of construction in Fortnite below:

Building Is Back – Play Your Way! Sprint, climb, and smash your way to a Victory Royale whether you choose to build up in Fortnite Battle Royale or go no-builds in the new Fortnite Zero Build. pic.twitter.com/4qay0vm17x – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 2, 2022

Construction is back – play your way! Sprint, climb and make your way to a Victory Royale, whether you choose to build in Fortnite Battle Royale or not to build in the new Fortnite Zero Build.

As evidenced by the official announcement, the mode without constructions will not be eliminated but will become a separate mode, called Fortnite Zero Build. The classic mode, on the other hand, is called Fortnite Battle Royale.

Some players they might be happy with this new modeas in recent months the title has been criticized forexcessive focus on construction and not on confrontations, with encounters that turn into battles between who builds the largest structure as fast as possible. The choice of creating two distinct modes, one with and one without constructions, therefore please everyone.

As we communicated to you in our previous news, with the launch of Season 2 of Fortnite: Chapter 3Epic Games announced that from 20 March 2022 to 3 April 2022 all proceeds from the game will be donated to humanitarian aid causes for the victims of the war in Ukraine. To this cause, as specified in the Epic press release, Xbox has also joined.

Fortnite is available for free on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and mobile devices.