The return of the skin to Fortnite It was already highly anticipated, in fact it was leaked a few days ago thanks to dataminers. But it is only now that we can finally have it in our collection. Of course You will need 2600 turkeys to get his lot.

The complete John Wick bundle includes his skin, his assassin's backpack, a weapon decoration and his massive hammer. This was already part of the original. But it also comes with a new sheathed katana backpack and a new pickaxe that is the drawn sword.

Obviously you have the option of buying just the skin, which costs 2000 bucks alone. If you are a fan of this character, we recommend that you run and buy it. After all the store Fortnite It is constantly changing.

What's currently happening in Fortnite?

Fortnite has just entered chapter 5 of his battle royale. With this came new game modes that are here to stay according to Epic Games. That is to say, they will not only be there this season but will grow alongside the main experience from now on.

Source: Epic Games.

These are: its lego version, which is similar to Minecraft; a style mode rock band and a crazy racing mode similar to Mario Kart. Virtually all of them were very well received by the public, which keeps the game very popular right now. Are they already playing it?

