As always, each of these Fortnite skins comes with additional backpacks or items. Alan Wake comes with a backpack with his tools and his pickaxe is the kind of lamp we have seen in the trailers for the sequel. It also has a color for weapons and vehicles.

Jack Skellington comes with an alternate outfit that shows him in his Santa Claus suit. His beak is an umbrella with a candy cane handle, his glider is a coffin pulled by a reindeer, and he has his faithful dog, Zero, in his backpack.

Finally Michael Myers arrives at Fortnite with his legendary knife as his pickaxe and a Halloween pumpkin as a backpack. It also has a very curious emote that is him playing the iconic theme from his movies in a very funny way. Will you get any of these skins?

What other Halloween changes are coming to Fortnite?

To add more to the season, Fortnite will have several specific missions for these dates close to Halloween. In addition, some much-loved weapons and objects will be back, such as the pumpkin launcher and the witch’s broom to escape from scary situations. Horde mode will also be back where you face endless waves of enemies.

There are also some variants of dark skins for some very beloved battle royale characters. Like Meowscules and Fishstick that makes them look like creatures straight out of a horror movie. So if you are a fan of this Epic Games game, you already know how you can enjoy Halloween.

