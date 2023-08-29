Fortnite will always be the perfect example when talking about “popular battle-royale titles”. Since its release in 2017, this game has changed the game scene of the genre all over the world. Currently, this title might be the most popular on the planet. However, recently, in 2023, this title has experienced a huge decline compared to the past. Nowadays, this game does not have the same impact that it used to have in previous years. Despite all this, the game has recently broken a record. What record? We tell them.

Recently, on August 25, 2023, Fortnite threw the Chapter 4 of Season 4called “The Last Resort” (The Last Resort). With this chapter, Fortnite has broken the record for the most concurrent players.

In it Chapter 4So far, this epic battle royale title has reached a peak of concurrent players of 2.81 million players on the third day of the current season. The player count in the previous two days of the season 4 was 2.43 million and 2.73 million, respectively. This breaks the previous record, which was set in the season 3. Concurrent player counts for the first 3 days of the season 3 they were 1.94 million, 1.87 million and 2.12 million, respectively.

Although this does not take into account the statistics of the Chapter 1, Epic Games revealed the player count publicly in March. Therefore, this is the first official benchmark of Fortnite. This staggering record would be much higher, since this benchmark does not consider creative mode. This metric is based solely on game modes Zero Build Battle Royale and og battle royale.

Via: Essentially Sports

Editor’s note: I am very happy with Fortnite since the Zero Build exists, before I hated it and was envious of the lore, but what a beautiful game, and everything that includes each chapter and the changes that are in the map, game mechanics, weapon rotation, events, no I can’t believe I can continue to be so cool. I would like that Overwatch learn something from Epic.