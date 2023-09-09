Donald Mustard, Fortnite boss and chief creative officer at Epic Games, has announced his retirement after 25 years in the games industry.

Mustard rose to prominence at Shadow Complex and Infinity Blade developer Chair Entertainment, a studio he co-founded in 2005. Chair was acquired by Epic Games in 2008 and Mustard would eventually become the company’s chief creative officer in 2016 – where he would oversee the meteoric rise of global video game phenomenon Fortnite.

Now, though, Mustard has announced his decision to move on from the company in a statement shared on social mediawriting “After an incredible adventure, I will be retiring from my role as chief creative officer at Epic this month.”



“I have enjoyed nearly 25 years in the game industry collaborating with some of the most talented people ever and I am so proud of what we have made together,” he continued. “From the ambitious Advent Rising, to the start of Chair where we created Undertow, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade trilogy, to the honor of our tiny team becoming part of Epic, each new chapter allowed me to accomplish something new and original. I am especially proud of the opportunity I’ve had to help create and shape Fortnite.

“I am humbled to have been a part of the team that every day tries to bring ‘joy and delight’ to the Fortnite community. We love watching you experience every moment – leaping from the Battle Bus for the very first time, seeing the rocket crack open the sky, dancing with friends after a Victory Royale, being sucked into a black hole or being washed out to sea as The Island flipped over – and on and on!

“I can’t wait to now share in the future of Fortnite as a player alongside all of you! The teams are in the best hands and they are working on huge, jaw dropping, amazing things!”

Mustard concluded by saying he would be “forever grateful” to his colleagues and Epic boss Tim Sweeney, adding he is “excited to spend time with my wife and family” after his retirement.