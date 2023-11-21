













The first thing you should know about big Bang of Fortnite is that it will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Argentina time and 1:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

To participate in Fortnite big Bang This December 2, 2023, you will need to enter the Campal Battle experience at least half an hour before to be able to experience the event without problems.

We tell you this because these kinds of experiences that the game of Epic Games They tend to get saturated and players can’t even get in or, by the time they do, they’ve already missed what they were supposed to want to see.

Source: Epic Games

It is worth noting that this event can be experienced with three other people forming groups of four, like when you play with your squad.

On the other hand, if you cannot be connected to your console, we tell you that you can use the Xbox Cloud, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Amazon Luna services to be able to play this Fortnite experience in the cloud that will mark an experience of the that many will be aware of.

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 season 5 end?

A mini-season is currently taking place in Fortnite which would be more or less the equivalent of Chapter 4 Season 5, however, it is more like an event that is about to end and is called OG, which is where several experiences from the first 10 seasons of the game are relived.

Now when does it end? Just when the event begins big Bangthat is, on December 2, 2023. What we do not know is if the game will go through the traditional maintenance and then the long-awaited experience begins or, if it will be available immediately when it begins that Saturday at 1:00 PM time Central Mexico.

Fans are expecting a lot from this experience because it has been a while since something extraordinary has happened within Fortnite beyond the change of season. Are you excited about what the experience has in store for us? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

