Each of these experiences of Fortnite It lives separately and gives players more options to entertain themselves with something beyond Battle Royal and the Zero Build option.

Now, for the experience that is active, Epic Games revealed a series of plans for its game that will begin on February 22 and here we tell you what each one is about.

What's coming to Fortnite from February 22, 2024

LEGO Fortnite takes us fishing

Players can now craft a fishing rod to catch various types of fish such as green fish, silver thermal fish, slurp fish, and many more. The type of fish players can catch depends on the biome and water, as well as the weather and time of day.

New Tools: The spyglass and compass are now available to help you see further into the distance and add basic navigation to the HUD.

Rocket Racing will have speed tests

The racing game comes with a new mode called speed trials where players can try to get the best lap time. It can be played in public and private games.

Keep in mind that clashes between players are disabled when two participants participate.

Lady Gaga arrives at Fortnite Festival

As previously announced, the Fortnite Festival – Season 2: Show Your Talent begins on February 22 and ends on April 22, 2024 at 11 PM MX | 2 AM AR. This season stars Lady Gaga, the legendary pop star.

Season 2 will include the Show Your Talent festival pass, packed with new instruments, jam tracks, and more. The pass features a free and premium reward path, with which players can unlock Lady Gaga-themed instruments and the enigmatic Gaga outfit.

There is a lot to do in the Epic Games game which is far from being closed to its battle royale experience as it now has many more activities to do.

What do you think of the additions? Do they excite you?

