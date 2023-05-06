













This is a set of competitions that includes new electronic sports, among which are also Just Dance and Grand Touring. The creation of Epic Games will be the tenth discipline and it is classified as ‘sport shooting’.

That is to say, ‘sport’s shot’ digital and this initiative will be part of a collaboration within Fortnite. This will comprise an entire island designed to promote the game as an Olympic esport.

This announcement represents a marked reversal of the committee’s past attitude. In the past the International Olympic Committee or IOC said that it would not include games of the shooter genre. Although said statements took place a few years ago.

Fountain: Epic Games.

Specifically, in 2018 and it was in the hands of its president at the time, Thomas Bach. he commented ‘of course, all combat sports have their origin in a real fight between people’.

To the above, he added ‘but sport is the civilized expression of this. If you have electronic games where you have to kill someone, this cannot align with our Olympic values.’. Clarifications need to be made regarding Fortnite.

To begin with, the game, as a shooter, is much friendlier than others on the market, with extravagant items and no blood. The violence that exists is more of the cartoonish kind.

But as in almost any other game of the genre, the objective is to eliminate the opponent. Now, as for the way to participate in Epic Games, it will be through the 12 best and most skilled players in the Fortnite Champion Series in this year’s edition.

Fountain: Epic Games.

As revealed, a last face-to-face event is scheduled to take place in Singapore from June 23 to 25. The 10 games that are part of the Olympic Esports Series reflect real-world activities such as baseball, cycling, yachting, taekwondo, tennis and chess.

Likewise, car racing and that is where it comes into the picture Grand Touring. The dance is represented by Just Dance and the archery for Tic Tac Bowa mobile title.

In addition to Fortnite We have more video game information at EarthGamer.