Through what is a particular collaboration with the Parisian fashion house Balenciaga, Fortnite sees the arrival of digital fashion, through a set of clothes, free sprays and even a live photo campaign. The events will be available starting at 9pm tomorrow night, along with much more.

After the rumor about the arrival of a sample of League of Legends, Fortnite gives the go to a digital event completely dedicated to the world of fashion, making Ramirez, Carlino and many others dress in a totally new way. There are a total of 4 new clothes, which will be available for purchase in the Item Shop.

While with the arrival of the eighth season the story has moved on, this short but interesting interlude sees the arrival of many Balenciaga-branded items, together with a real shop. Titled Strange Times, the Featured Center was built thanks to community creators Shride, MakaMakes and Pimit, modeled on real-life stores.

Right inside the Center there are some special posters which were done directly by users, who can express their new look until 6pm on 23 September, Italian time. The team will personally choose the best images which will then be changed several times, so as to be able to show all the shots arrived.

Exactly as also reported on the official page it is not absolutely necessary to wear Balenciaga garments, thus leaving full freedom to each player to be able to express their own style. It will be possible to send your contribution via Twitter or reddit, so that you can be chosen as a poster within the game.

Be careful though as the images that arrive late will not be chosen, while they will only be retweeted within the online account. The Center in Evidenza will also be active until 4 pm on 28 September, the date during which it will be out of rotation and it will no longer be possible to access it.

This singular but somewhat interesting collaboration between Fortnite and Balenciaga therefore brings the world of fashion into the title, as already happened for a recent concert.