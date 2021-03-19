The sixth season of episode 2 of Fortnite with a very attractive event that changed the appearance of much of the island again. Now we have a much wilder place, little technology and many mysteries to discover.

Now, the transition between seasons five and six was epic in every way. We saw the hunters who joined Fortnite since December 2020 and also as the agent Jonesy I was trying to save reality. That moment was very well planned, almost at the level of the Avengers.

Yes, the comparison sounds far-fetched, out of place, however, the Russo brothers, directors of Avengers: Endgame, Infinity war, Captain America Civil War Y Winter soldier participated in the making of that epic sequence that took us to a moment that fans of Fortnite they won’t forget for a long time.

In a recent interview, Russo brothers stated that: ‘The Epic team has been fantastic to work with. Fortnite holds a unique place in pop culture, and we believe that Donald Mustard is a visionary storyteller who continues to lead us into uncharted territory. ‘.

The relationship between Fortnite and the Russo brothers comes from Avengers: Infinity War

One of the most outstanding attractions of Fortnite are his collaborations and among the most outstanding appears the one in which a Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet. Since then, we always look forward to high-quality crossovers in every season.

Now, from that moment when the Avengers appeared in Fortnite, the relationship between Russo brothers Y Donald mustard – the creative director of Battle royale of Epic games – It was very close, as if they were lost relatives who share the same vision.

Even the same Donald mustard declares that he received a lot of support from Russo brothers to build the entire metaverse of Fortnite in recent years. Thanks to that, we now have a game that makes sense when it comes to adding characters from other major licenses.

