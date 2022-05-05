With a surprise announcementMicrosoft and Epic Games have made it available Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming, completely free of charge. The version on the Microsoft cloud platform can in fact be played by anyone, without the need to have an active Xbox Gampass Ultimate subscription.

Starting todayif you also want to play Fortnite, simply log in to the appropriate site Xbox Cloud Gaming. The only important and fundamental requirement is to have a Microsoft account with an active Xbox profile, to join that vast array of gamers who are populating the game of Epic Games.

Supplied in Xbox Cloud Gaming version introduces full support for touch screen controls, and Bluetooth controllers for mobile devices. Hand in hand with what is the functionality of the other games in the cloud of the Redmond house, the video game is usable without requiring an installation on any device.

It will be playable through a connection with the cloud gaming platform, and will always be updated to the latest version available. Since data exchange is therefore necessary through the internet, it is advisable to have a good connection.

Today Fortnite therefore expands its horizons, after being made available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, MacOS and Microsoft Windows, now expands its audience. also looking out on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

