According to the information that is circulating on the net, it would seem that the protagonists of Resident Evil 2 Remakethat is to say Leon Kennedy And Claire Redfieldare about to enter the world of Fortnite with dedicated skins.

More precisely, it was to pull this possibility out of the hat HYPEX extension, a dataminer that has proved to be a very reliable source over time. Via Twitter, on his profile, HYPEX published a post with the two characters with a blue background (typical color of Fortnite).

If the news were to be confirmed and this should become apparent Fortnite x Resident Evilit would certainly be one of the many and above all juicy features that would justify the “MEGA” in the definition of the new season of the Epic Games title (Season 2 of Chapter 4).

Another thing that could make the possibility even more likely is that their arrival would roughly coincide with the release of the new title of the series on March 24, 2023, or rather the Remake of Resident Evil 4, one of the most loved chapters of the entire Capcom saga.

Clearly there are still no details on the whole line, nor specific dates, nor the cost in V-Bucks; all information that the company will certainly not hesitate to let us have shortly before the release.