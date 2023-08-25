













The advance lets us see that the skins of the new battle pass will be a kind of thieves. They each do their part to infiltrate a mansion to steal a gold skeleton. Of course it is Fortnite And not everything is what it seems, because it turns out that they are robbing a vampire.

There are several elements that will surely be novelties on the island. One of them is the briefcase that can be transformed into a turret. We also see the muscular fish use some kind of mechanical hammer to make a hole. We’ll see how they work in battle when the new season arrives.

Fortnite Last Resort will start on August 25. So those of you who haven’t finished the current screen pass yet will want to hurry, as there are only a few hours left. For the rest of us, we can only wait to enter the island again to commit some robberies. Did this progress catch your attention?

What news does Fortnite Last Resort bring?

Like all seasons, the island will undergo some modifications. This time there will be three new locations built by Kado Thorne, the vampire antagonist. In them we will find vaults that we can steal where there will surely be very powerful loot.

As for the skins of the battle pass, we see that they all go according to the heist theme. With characters that are noted as expert thieves or even spies. In addition there will be two guests this season in the form of Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars and the famous tiktoker, Khaby Lame.. Will they play this season?

