Epic recently announced the arrival of the Thanos Cup in Fortnite, competition that will allow you to get it for free Thanos skin and other items related to the character.

Since it was first unveiled three years ago, it seemed inevitable that a Thanos skin would come up Fortnite at a certain point. In the end, as expected, this wait was rewarded as Epic will finally make it possible to get the skin of the famous and “ineluctable” villain Marvel.

To get the aforementioned skin you will need complete the aforementioned Thanos Cup is stand as high as possible, with available three hours is ten games.

Thanos it will also arrive in the Item Shop of Fortnite this month, more precisely a starting June 26, 2021. Like other crossover event child skins, it is likely to remain in the Item Shop for at least a week. The Thanos Cup of Fortnite It will take place on June 21, 2021 at different times for each region.

In addition to the skin, the players they will also be able to purchase the Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling. Prices have yet to be formalized, but based on the prices of other crossover skins, Thanos it could cost around 1500 V-Bucks.

The Universe required correction. Compete in the Thanos Cup for a chance to earn the Thanos Outfit and Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame ahead of its release in the Item Shop! More info: https://t.co/nkxTEr2YLP – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 18, 2021

On the official website of Fortnite reads the following:

Grab your duo partner and play a maximum of 10 total games together in 3 hours to earn as many points as possible. The best teams in each region will get the Thanos costume and Infinity Gauntlet back inspired by the Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame movie. Anyone who earns at least 8 points in total will receive the Thanos spray watching you! Note: It can take several days for the prize to be awarded to all players. To participate, players will need to have an Epic account at at least level 30 and 2FA enabled on that account.

Fortnite is available on PC (via Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android.