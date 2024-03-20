During the State of Unreal 2024 theUnrealEditor For Fortnitea powerful tool based on Unreal Engine 5 that allows you to create spectacular new content for Epic Games' battle royale.

A perfect example is the new islands that we can see in the trailer below, or the use of Metahuman technology to create characters that have never been so convincing, with infinite customization possibilities and enormous potential.

Whoever owns the game can download the Unreal Editor for Fortnite for free and use the tools on PC in order to create and publish your own content on Fortnite.