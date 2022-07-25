After Nathan Drake And Chloe Frazer of the saga Uncharted and then Aloy from Horizon: Forbidden Westmany rumors indicate that other heroes belonging to the PlayStation world could land in Fortnite in the near future.

Recently Shiina BR would have indicated that a crossover with The Last of Us in Fortnite would become a reality, with skins on the way like those of Joel and Ellie. Not only that, but the insider also stated that this crossover would arrive very soon, in September, probably coinciding with the release of The Last of Us Part 1.

Unfortunately, if on paper, this is good news for fans of both series, it looks like this collaboration isn’t true. In fact, after the spread of this rumor that quickly gained momentum on social networks, Neil Druckmann, the creator of The Last of Us license, decided to speak up to say otherwise.

Love me some Fortnite… but there are no plans for this. False rumor. https://t.co/od3ImiKPs0 – Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) July 24, 2022



As we can see Druckmann has in fact declared: “I love Fortnite, but there are no plans for this crossover, it’s a fake rumor“.

In short, the partnership between The Last of Use Fortnite, at least for now, is not in the studio’s plans.

