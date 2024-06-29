But how much exactly will we be able to get the game back on our hands? mobile devices Apple branded? An approximate answer comes directly from Epic Games.

As you may know, four years ago Apple completely removed Fortnite from iOS devices because Epic Games had violated App Store guidelines. After a long legal battle and the intervention of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, Fortnite is almost ready for return to iPhone and iPad in Europe .

Fortnite Returns to Apple: New Details on When

We remind you that it was already confirmed in May that the battle royale would arrive on iOS in second half of 2025 in the UKbut as regards the European Union (therefore also Italy) it seems that the timeframe will be much shorter.

Through Twitter, the Epic Games Newsroom account revealed an “update on the status of mobile plans.” Indicating that it has “submitted the Epic Games Store and Fortnite to Apple for the required authentication process.”

What remains to be done now is to make the two services available. According to Epic Games, the time required to complete all the steps is a couple of months. This means that towards the end of the summer we will also be able to use the company’s platforms on Apple devices.

Finally, the publisher also wants bring your games to other mobile stores. “We want to talk to all shops that offer great conditions to all developers,” the tweet explains.

Speaking of Fortnite, one of the big news of the last period is Fortnite Respawn, a new mode with a new map.